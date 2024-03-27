Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 264.9% in March

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Steppe Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 7,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

