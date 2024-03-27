Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 264.9% in March

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Steppe Gold Trading Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS STPGF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 7,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134. Steppe Gold has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.
About Steppe Gold
