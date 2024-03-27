Stratis (STRAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.06 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Stratis has a total market cap of $19.10 million and $23.06 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 90.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

