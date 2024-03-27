Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.81. 4,028,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $196.14 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average of $232.01.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.