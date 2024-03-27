Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the February 29th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SSUMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.75. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

