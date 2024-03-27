Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.64 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
Superior Plus Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.