Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 241.2% in March

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Sylogist Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

