Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Up 241.2% in March

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the February 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Sylogist Trading Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS SYZLF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. Sylogist has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $6.88.
Sylogist Company Profile
