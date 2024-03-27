Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of TISCY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

