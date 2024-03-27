Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of TISCY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647. Taisei has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.
Taisei Company Profile
