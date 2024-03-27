Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Down 2.8%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.76 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 188,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 324,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Several research firms recently commented on TGLS. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

