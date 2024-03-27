Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.31.

Tecsys Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Tecsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.