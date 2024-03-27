Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Trading Up 0.4%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 36,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 72,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

