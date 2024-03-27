Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Update

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 304.2% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. purchased a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Get Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 alerts:

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

TVE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. 13,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,280. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

(Get Free Report)

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.