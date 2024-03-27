The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.01

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.81. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 120,701 shares trading hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
