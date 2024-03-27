The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.01

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.81. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 120,701 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

