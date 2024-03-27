Titon (LON:TON) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.98). 20,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 6,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.01).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Titon
Titon Trading Up 4.0 %
Titon Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Titon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Titon
In other Titon news, insider Nicholas C. Howlett sold 23,000 shares of Titon stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.96), for a total value of £17,480 ($22,090.23). Insiders own 46.91% of the company’s stock.
About Titon
Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products; and hardware for windows and doors, including handles, hinges, trickle vents and extract fans for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies.
