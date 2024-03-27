Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 1,480 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $16,132.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 714,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $54,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40.

On Thursday, December 28th, Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $342,066.54.

Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 84,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,933. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. This is a positive change from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSQ. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

