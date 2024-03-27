Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the February 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS TMICY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. 12,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26 and a beta of 0.66. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $439.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

