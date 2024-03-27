Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Nordson comprises approximately 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $5.31 on Wednesday, hitting $273.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.77 and a fifty-two week high of $275.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

