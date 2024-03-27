Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. Watsco makes up approximately 1.0% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,643,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $10.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $434.28. 228,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.86. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.79 and a 52-week high of $441.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

