Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,617. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.