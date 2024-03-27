Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,612 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,578,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,158. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

