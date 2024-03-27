Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 30,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.67. 13,834,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,785,866. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.