Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $698,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after buying an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,692,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 530,862 shares in the last quarter.

CGXU stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 456,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,629. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

