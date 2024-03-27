Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $771,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Standpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 247,075 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VXUS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.