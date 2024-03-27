Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Invests $989,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GS. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.75.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $9.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,352,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,738. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $416.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

