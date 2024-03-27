Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $2.41 on Wednesday, hitting $82.70. 188,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,544. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

