Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.7% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $493.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $503.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

