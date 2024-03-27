Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,640 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,936 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,331,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,745,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,563,000 after acquiring an additional 957,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of FAST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. 2,515,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,970. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.