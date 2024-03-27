Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,157 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Carrier Global comprises about 0.8% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,699,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

