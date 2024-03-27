Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,103 Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

PIZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

