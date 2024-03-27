Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 44,120 First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 14,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.