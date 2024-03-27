Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.13. 6,309,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,062,348. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

