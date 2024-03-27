Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.3% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $8.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,034,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,977. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $365.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.19.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

