Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Nordson comprises approximately 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.74. 192,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.77 and a 1 year high of $275.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

