Unisync (TSE:UNI) Shares Down 1.7%

Unisync Corp. (TSE:UNI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.13. Approximately 19,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 5,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.59.
Unisync Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes garments in Canada and the United States. The company offers offshore outsourcing, web-based business to business and business to consumer ordering, distribution, and program management systems. It also engages in the design, development, prototyping, and testing services; and textile research and sourcing, and manufacturing, communication, and customer services.
