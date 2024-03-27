Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.9 million-$92.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.0 million.

Usio Stock Up 3.4 %

USIO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Usio in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Usio by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Stories

