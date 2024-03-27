Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 4,991 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

