Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $43,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

VIG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,315. The firm has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

