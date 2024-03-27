Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Hobart Private Capital LLC

Hobart Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,987 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Hobart Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hobart Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after buying an additional 1,726,718 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after buying an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,186,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,868,000 after buying an additional 1,341,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after buying an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 7,232,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,182,445. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.