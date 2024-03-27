Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.