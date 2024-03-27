Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 1.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $189,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,305. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.51.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

