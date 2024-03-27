Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after acquiring an additional 717,795 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after acquiring an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $182.59 and a 1 year high of $244.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.20.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

