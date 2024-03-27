Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 4,489,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

