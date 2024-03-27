Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Head-To-Head Survey

Velocity Energy (OTCMKTS:VCYE – Get Free Report) and Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Energy and Barnwell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Energy N/A N/A N/A Barnwell Industries -11.35% -14.70% -7.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Velocity Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Barnwell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Energy N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) N/A Barnwell Industries $25.27 million 0.94 -$960,000.00 ($0.27) -8.74

This table compares Velocity Energy and Barnwell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Velocity Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Barnwell Industries. Barnwell Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Velocity Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Velocity Energy and Barnwell Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnwell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Velocity Energy

Velocity Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Sonterra Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Velocity Energy Inc. in March 2009. Velocity Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc. acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates threes water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; and drills water and water monitoring wells of varying depths. Further, it installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes trillium flow technologies. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

