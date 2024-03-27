Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.890-2.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $911.4 million-$948.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.8 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 965,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 773.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

