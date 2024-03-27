Verum Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verum Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $162.36. 2,749,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

