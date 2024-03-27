Verum Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.80. 1,042,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

