Verum Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Verum Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 248,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 313,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of PXF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

