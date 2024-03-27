Verum Partners LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,451. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.