Verum Partners LLC Sells 15,736 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,736 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verum Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.33. 840,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,845. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

