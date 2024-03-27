Verum Partners LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value accounts for 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $78.36. 380,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

