Verum Partners LLC Sells 956 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.73. 886,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,614. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

